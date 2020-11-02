PHP arrests 459 criminals in October: SSP

SSP Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Chaudhry Farooq Ahmad Hundal has said the PHP have arrested 459 criminals and got 458 cases registered during October 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :

He said the PHP teams also recovered 4 kalashnikovs, 6 rifles and 12 pistols along with 208 bullets and 16 cartridges during last one month.

Similarly, the PHP also seized 220 liter liquor and 5.65 kilograms cannabis in addition to nabbing 79 proclaimed offenders and 7 court absconders during this period, he added.

SSP Patrolling said the PHP jawans also took action against transportation of dead meat and recovered 180 kg meat of dead animals.

Meanwhile, it also nabbed 123 drivers on charge of rash driving while 6 lost children were reunited with their parents/relatives during October 2020.

The PHP Jawans also helped 2692 commuters and travelers besides removing 23 encroachments which were creating hindrance in smooth flow of vehicular traffic on various roads. Similarly, 329 motorcycles were impounded on violation of traffic rules and regulations. PHP helpline 1124 remains active round the clock and the road users can contact it any time in case of emergency, he added.