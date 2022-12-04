PHP arrests 89 criminals in November

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) have arrested 89 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons during the month of November.

In line with special directives of SP PHP Multan Region Jalil Imran Ghalzai, the patrolling police striving hard to make highways crime free. The officials ensuring strict action against law violators, said PHP Spokesperson Rauf Gilani.

He said that the PHP got registered separate FIRs against 451 criminals with the concerned police stations. The PHP officials have also recovered 951 litre liquor, 7.

526 kg Hashish, two rifles, 16 pistols and rounds from the possession of arrested criminals.

On the other hand, the officials have reunited nine lost kids with their families while provided help to 633 road users during emergencies.

Rauf Gilani added that two stolen goat and four stolen motorcycles have also been recovered during the last month while removed encroachments from 68 places.

The SP PHP Jalil Imran Ghalzai has awarded commendatory certificates and cash prizes among the officials.