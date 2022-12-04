UrduPoint.com

PHP Arrests 89 Criminals In November

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PHP arrests 89 criminals in November

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) have arrested 89 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons during the month of November.

In line with special directives of SP PHP Multan Region Jalil Imran Ghalzai, the patrolling police striving hard to make highways crime free. The officials ensuring strict action against law violators, said PHP Spokesperson Rauf Gilani.

He said that the PHP got registered separate FIRs against 451 criminals with the concerned police stations. The PHP officials have also recovered 951 litre liquor, 7.

526 kg Hashish, two rifles, 16 pistols and rounds from the possession of arrested criminals.

On the other hand, the officials have reunited nine lost kids with their families while provided help to 633 road users during emergencies.

Rauf Gilani added that two stolen goat and four stolen motorcycles have also been recovered during the last month while removed encroachments from 68 places.

The SP PHP Jalil Imran Ghalzai has awarded commendatory certificates and cash prizes among the officials.

Related Topics

Multan Police Punjab Drugs Road Philippine Peso November Criminals From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

9 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

17 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

17 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

17 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.