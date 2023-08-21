PHP arrests 9 POs, four court absconders

The Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region arrested nine proclaimed offenders (POs) and four court absconder with the help of e-police App

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region arrested nine proclaimed offenders (POs) and four court absconder with the help of e-police App.

A spokesperson for PHP said here on Monday SSP Patrol Mirza Anjum Kamal had announced cash prizes for the patrolling teams.

A team of Marri Shah Sukhera chased a suspected person and recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession.

Police teams also nabbed a drug-peddler Muhammad Irfan and seized 10 litre liquor from him.

They also held two outlaws -- Waqar and Rahbar -- and recovered two rifles of 244-bore and 5 bullets from them.