Open Menu

PHP Arrests 9 POs, Four Court Absconders

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2023 | 07:29 PM

PHP arrests 9 POs, four court absconders

The Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region arrested nine proclaimed offenders (POs) and four court absconder with the help of e-police App

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region arrested nine proclaimed offenders (POs) and four court absconder with the help of e-police App.

A spokesperson for PHP said here on Monday SSP Patrol Mirza Anjum Kamal had announced cash prizes for the patrolling teams.

A team of Marri Shah Sukhera chased a suspected person and recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession.

Police teams also nabbed a drug-peddler Muhammad Irfan and seized 10 litre liquor from him.

They also held two outlaws -- Waqar and Rahbar -- and recovered two rifles of 244-bore and 5 bullets from them.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Punjab Philippine Peso From Court

Recent Stories

Flood in Sutlej River: 100 pc evacuation of popula ..

Flood in Sutlej River: 100 pc evacuation of population from affected areas order ..

4 minutes ago
 Awareness session held on "Women Social Entreprene ..

Awareness session held on "Women Social Entrepreneurship held " Isra University

10 seconds ago
 88 vehicles fined over no parking

88 vehicles fined over no parking

40 seconds ago
 15-year old dispute over chromite mine settled

15-year old dispute over chromite mine settled

42 seconds ago
 Rescue-1122 safely recovers citizen from 40 feet d ..

Rescue-1122 safely recovers citizen from 40 feet deep well

43 seconds ago
 JUI Delegation calls on CM Domki

JUI Delegation calls on CM Domki

45 seconds ago
Traffic police educates citizens on road safety

Traffic police educates citizens on road safety

47 seconds ago
 Sindh Baseball Association felicitates Junaid Ali ..

Sindh Baseball Association felicitates Junaid Ali Shah as Caretaker Sports Minis ..

29 seconds ago
 Pak-Russia relations termed crucial for global sta ..

Pak-Russia relations termed crucial for global stability

2 minutes ago
 Alhamra executive director removed

Alhamra executive director removed

30 seconds ago
 Brahvi Academy's head calls on BTTN's official

Brahvi Academy's head calls on BTTN's official

32 seconds ago
 SMEDA to develop separate Credit Risk Assessment S ..

SMEDA to develop separate Credit Risk Assessment System

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan