PHP arrests three criminals of dacoit gang, weapons recovered

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Monday busted a dacoit gang and arrested three members of the gang besides recovering illegal weapons from their possession.

In line with special directives of the SP PHP Multan Region Huma Naseeb, the patrolling police team under the supervision of DSP Naeem Abbas launched an operation against the dacoit gang involved in different cases of dacoity, robbery, attempt to murder and other criminal activities.

The team arrested three members of the gang including Abid Ali s/o Raheem Bukhash, Muhammad Amir alias Amiri s/o Muhammad Mansha and Ali Raza s/o Ameer Ali.

The PHP officials have also recovered one Kalashnikov, two pistols, rounds and a mini truck from the possession of arrested criminals.

The criminals have been handed over to Luddan police station for further investigations, PHP official said.