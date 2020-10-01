PHP arrsts 15 POs in Sept

The Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) apprehended 15 proclaimed offenders (POs) and seven court absconders (CAs) besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons during the last month of September

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) apprehended 15 proclaimed offenders (POs) and seven court absconders (CAs) besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons during the last month of September.

Spokesman of PHP Rauf Gilani said that as per directives of SP Multan Region Zubaida Parveen, the PHP officials were not only providing assistance to road users but also playing a vital role in curbing crime in order to make a crime free society.

He said that PHP Multan dealt 664 cases during the last month and recovered various illegal weapons including one Kalashnikov, two rifles, 12 guns, 54 pistols and rounds.

He added that PHP have also recovered 2633 liter liquor, 76.6 kg Hashish, 120 gram Heroin, 5.300 kg Hemp and 22.900 kg Opium from criminals.

Rauf said that PHP have impounded 52 motorcycles, reunited 19 lost kids with their parents and removed 151 encroachments from roads during the last month.

SP PHP Zubaida Parveen directed officers concerned to put best efforts for helping people and curbing crimes from the region.