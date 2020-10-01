UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHP Arrsts 15 POs In Sept

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:26 PM

PHP arrsts 15 POs in Sept

The Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) apprehended 15 proclaimed offenders (POs) and seven court absconders (CAs) besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons during the last month of September

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) apprehended 15 proclaimed offenders (POs) and seven court absconders (CAs) besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons during the last month of September.

Spokesman of PHP Rauf Gilani said that as per directives of SP Multan Region Zubaida Parveen, the PHP officials were not only providing assistance to road users but also playing a vital role in curbing crime in order to make a crime free society.

He said that PHP Multan dealt 664 cases during the last month and recovered various illegal weapons including one Kalashnikov, two rifles, 12 guns, 54 pistols and rounds.

He added that PHP have also recovered 2633 liter liquor, 76.6 kg Hashish, 120 gram Heroin, 5.300 kg Hemp and 22.900 kg Opium from criminals.

Rauf said that PHP have impounded 52 motorcycles, reunited 19 lost kids with their parents and removed 151 encroachments from roads during the last month.

SP PHP Zubaida Parveen directed officers concerned to put best efforts for helping people and curbing crimes from the region.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Drugs Road Philippine Peso September Criminals From Best Court

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

23 seconds ago

Indian Army confirms its three soldiers were kille ..

14 minutes ago

Maximum facilities being ensured at parks: DG PHA

26 seconds ago

Russian, US, French Presidents Preparing Joint Sta ..

2 minutes ago

London Defends Controversial Internal Market Bill ..

2 minutes ago

Navalny says 'won't give Putin gift of not returni ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.