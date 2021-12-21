UrduPoint.com

PHP Awareness Campaign Continue In Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 01:49 PM

PHP awareness campaign continue in region

Punjab Highways Patrolling (PHP) police Faisalabad region continuously holding awareness sessions for motorists in the region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Highways Patrolling (PHP) police Faisalabad region continuously holding awareness sessions for motorists in the region.

In this connection, PHP held awareness sessions in 76 vocational and technical institutes, 29 banks, 60 public places, 49 petrol pumps, 21 hospitals, 19 union councils, 48 goods transport stands and provided guidelines about traffic rules and road safety in all the four districts.

A spokesperson to PHP said that the education unit was also sensitizing the people about helpline 1124.

He said that during the awareness session, the motorcyclists were also asked to wear helmets and avoid one-wheeling.

