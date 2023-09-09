Open Menu

PHP Awareness Campaign Continues

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2023 | 09:09 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The mobile education unit of the Punjab Highway Patrol Police (PHP) organized hundreds of road safety shows and awareness seminars during the last two years.

SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal said on Friday that the aim of these activities was to sensitize people about traffic laws.

He said that road safety shows and seminars were held at 660 educational institutes, 440 transport stands, 440 commercial markets, 300 villages, 177 hospitals and health centers, 453 public places, 315 petrol pumps, 370 goods transports companies, 230 union councils, 250 banks and 634 other places.

The education unit also distributed brochures and pamphlets among 87,379 peoplesbesides holding 32 workshops and training sessions.

