PHP booked 107 persons, recovered weapons in July 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered cases against 107 persons for possessing or displaying illegal weapons and recovered one Kalashnikov, nine rifles, 10 guns and 83 pistols during July 2021.

According to a spokesman, the PHP also registered 1,770 cases over violation of the traffic rules.

In 93 cases of drug and liquor trafficking, 909 litres of liquor, 39.86kg charas and 130 grams of heroin were recovered from the accused.

The PHP also arrested four proclaimed offenders of A-category, 94 of B-category and 36 court absconders.

During journey, 16,436 passengers were assisted and 109 missing children were reunited with their parents.

While taking action against illegal encroachments, 1,173 temporary encroachments and 17 permanent encroachments were eliminated. Under the campaign against environmental pollution, 12 seminars were conducted and 21,582 brochures were distributed. As many as 264 cases were registered against overloaded vehicles while 73 cases were registered for use of blue light illegally and 24 cases for illegal use of green number plate.