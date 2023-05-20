UrduPoint.com

PHP Busts 38 POs Through E-Police Post App

Published May 20, 2023

PHP busts 38 POs through E-Police post app

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have busted 38 proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 15 days through E-police post applications.

Spokesman Mubashir Anwer told APP that the PHP launched a crackdown on anti-social elements and checked 53,802 people and 23,385 vehicles at different roads of the region through E-police post app.

He said the PHP busted 38 POs, 10 court absconders and facilitated 687 passengers during their travel.

The PHP also recovered five missing children, 10 vehicles and registered seven cases against illegal weapon holders besides recovering two rifles and seven pistols from them.

The PHP also provided first aid to 16 injured persons and recovered 560-gram charas from drug-peddlers, the spokesman added.

