PHP Check 23,385 Vehicles Through E-post App

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 02:30 PM

PHP check 23,385 vehicles through e-post App

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) checked 23,385 vehicles and 53,802 people through e-police post App on various roads during the current month.

Spokesman for PHP ASI Mubhashar Anwar said on Tuesday that the PHP teams arrested 38 proclaimed offenders and 10 court absconders besides recovering 560-g hashish, two rifles and seven pistols.

The PHP also recovered 10 vehicles and five children were also handed over to their parents, he said.

He said that 687 commuters had been provided assistance and guidance while 16 people,who were injured in various accidents, were provided the first aid as well.

