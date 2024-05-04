PHP checked 1.16 m people on highways through e-Police Post app

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) checked 1.16 million people on the highways through e-Police Post app and arrested 87 proclaimed offenders ,judicial fugitives including 17 of category "A" and 25 of category "B" proclaimed offenders during the month of April .

According to a spokesperson,PHP checked 1.8 million vehicles and recovered 39 stolen vehicles including 16 cars,16 motorcycles and 07 other vehicles.Rs 12819 e-challans were issued for violations of traffic rules on the roads.

Legal action was taken against 177 vehicles across the District for using gas cylinders and 409 overloaded vehicles were issued challans for violation of approved axle load in view of road safety,he added .

Last month PHP issued 240 driving licenses for the convenience of citizens. Various types of assistance and guidance were provided to 3228 passengers who were facing difficulties on the roads across district.

Traffic flow was improved by removing 27 temporary and permanent encroachments from the highways.13 missing children were reunited with their parents.

First aid was provided to 159 people who were injured in various accidents.six Kalashnikovs,16 rifles and 61 pistols were recovered after registering 83 cases on the use of illegal weapons.

1038 liters of alcohol, 951 grams of charas, 2040 grams of opium and 200 grams of poppy were recovered from drug dealers.

On this occasion, Superintendent Punjab highway police Sargodha region Akhtar joyia emphasized on the protection of lives and properties of the citizens and selfless service and declared service as the motto of Punjab Highway Patrol.