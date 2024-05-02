PHP checked 1.80m people on highways through e-Police Post app

Punjab Highway Patrol checked 1.80 million people on the highways through e-Police Post app and arrested 422 proclaimed offenders , judicial fugitives including 17 of category "A" and 395 of category "B" proclaimed offenders during the month of April

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Punjab Highway Patrol checked 1.80 million people on the highways through e-Police Post app and arrested 422 proclaimed offenders , judicial fugitives including 17 of category "A" and 395 of category "B" proclaimed offenders during the month of April .

The PHP checked 1.21 million vehicles with the help of modern technology and recovered 186 stolen vehicles including 16 cars, 163 motorcycles and 07 other vehicles.

Rs 228,019 e-challans were issued for violations of traffic rules on the roads.

Legal action was taken against 1477 vehicles across Punjab for using gas cylinders

105,155 overloaded vehicles were issued challans for violation of approved axle load in view of road safety across Punjab. Last month PHP issued 14185 driving licenses for the convenience of citizens. Various types of assistance and guidance were provided to 7228 passengers who were facing difficulties on the roads across Punjab.

Traffic flow was improved by removing 327 temporary and permanent encroachments from the highways.

83 missing children were reunited with their parents.

First aid was provided to 159 people who were injured in various accidents. 06 Kalashnikovs, 16 rifles and 61 pistols were recovered after registering 83 cases on the use of illegal weapons.

1838 liters of alcohol, 15251 grams of charas, 20450 grams of opium and 20000 grams of poppy were recovered from drug dealers.

On this occasion, Additional IGP PHP Abdul Karim directed the officers and officials to perform their duties with more diligence and zeal.

DIG PHP Dr. Muhammad Athar Waheed emphasized on the protection of lives and properties of the citizens and selfless service and declared service as the motto of Punjab Highway Patrol.