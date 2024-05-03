Open Menu

PHP Checked 1.8mln Commuters On Highways Through App Last Month

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police checked 1.8 million commuters on national highways across Punjab through police e-post App during the month of April.

A spokesperson said on Friday that 422 proclaimed offenders/ court absconders including 17 of A-category were arrested during the month.

PHP through modern technology checked 1.21 million vehicles and 186 stolen vehicles were impounded. They included 16 cars, 163 motorcycles, and 7 other vehicles.

The police teams on violation of traffic rules took action against vehicles and issued 228,019 e-challans. Legal action was also taken against 1477 vehicles for installation of gas cylinders.

On violation of Excel load, challan of 105,155 overloaded vehicles were issued.

The PHP also issued 14,185 driving licenses during April. The police officials extended help to 7,228 commuters on highways in addition to removing encroachments from 327 sites.

As many as 83 missing children were reunited with families, 159 passengers were provided first aid.

Police registered 83 cases of illicit weapons and recovered 6 Kalashnikovs, 16 rifles, and 61 pistols. 1838 liters of wine, 15kg hashish, 20kg opium, and 20 kg post was also seized.

