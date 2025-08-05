PHP checks 4.1m individuals, arrests 428 fugitives in July

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) checked more than 4.1 million individuals and arrested 428 proclaimed offenders as well as absconders across the province in July 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) checked more than 4.1 million individuals and arrested 428 proclaimed offenders as well as absconders across the province in July 2025.

According to the latest performance report issued by the department, using the E-Police Post App, PHP personnel also inspected 1.9 million vehicles on highways throughout Punjab, recovering 310 stolen vehicles and motorcycles. The force took legal action against 39,537 overloaded vehicles for violating axle load limits and against 869 vehicles using gas cylinders illegally.

In its ongoing public service operations, the PHP reunited 66 missing children with their families and removed 3,741 temporary and permanent encroachments to ease traffic congestion.

A total of 14,577 passengers received roadside assistance or guidance, while 26,126 citizens accessed various services at Police Khidmat Marakiz centres. Additionally, 23,713 driving licenses were issued.

In criminal cases, police registered 37 FIRs for illegal weapons possession, seizing five Kalashnikovs, five rifles, 27 pistols, and hundreds of bullets.

In separate operations, authorities recovered 1,066 liters of liquor, 2,340 grams of charas, 20 grams of heroin, and 80 grams of crystal meth.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar praised the PHP’s efforts and directed officers to continue performing their duties with dedication to ensure road safety, traffic regulation and public protection.