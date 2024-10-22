PHP checks 720,485 persons through E-Police Post App in one week

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) checked 720,495 individuals on highways through the E-Police Post App during on week.

During these checks, 139 proclaimed offenders and court absconders were arrested. A total of 361,773 vehicles were inspected, resulting in the recovery of 82 stolen vehicles/motorcycles. Under the axle load management initiative, legal action was taken against 6,229 vehicles, while 69 vehicles were penalized for the illegal use of gas cylinders. For the convenience of citizens, 2,615 driving licenses were issued. Additionally, 21 missing children were reunited with their parents and 89 temporary and permanent encroachments were removed to improve traffic flow.

The PHP also provided various types of assistance and guidance to 3,020 passengers, while service centres facilitated 3,742 citizens with different services. Furthermore, 38 cases were registered for illegal weapons possession and 451 litres of liquor and 670 grams of charas were recovered from drug dealers.

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar praised the PHP force for its excellent performance and emphasised the need for even greater effort and sincerity in ensuring smooth traffic and protection of citizens.