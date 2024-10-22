PHP Checks 720,485 Persons Through E-Police Post App In One Week
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 10:54 PM
Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) checked 720,495 individuals on highways through the E-Police Post App during on week
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) checked 720,495 individuals on highways through the E-Police Post App during on week.
During these checks, 139 proclaimed offenders and court absconders were arrested. A total of 361,773 vehicles were inspected, resulting in the recovery of 82 stolen vehicles/motorcycles. Under the axle load management initiative, legal action was taken against 6,229 vehicles, while 69 vehicles were penalized for the illegal use of gas cylinders. For the convenience of citizens, 2,615 driving licenses were issued. Additionally, 21 missing children were reunited with their parents and 89 temporary and permanent encroachments were removed to improve traffic flow.
The PHP also provided various types of assistance and guidance to 3,020 passengers, while service centres facilitated 3,742 citizens with different services. Furthermore, 38 cases were registered for illegal weapons possession and 451 litres of liquor and 670 grams of charas were recovered from drug dealers.
IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar praised the PHP force for its excellent performance and emphasised the need for even greater effort and sincerity in ensuring smooth traffic and protection of citizens.
Recent Stories
Ukraine prosecutor general resigns amid military draft probe
Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonwealth Games
IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 2025
Celebrated poet, academician Dr. Aslam Ansari packs up
'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden
LHC adjourns hearing of plea regarding harassment of female students
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to commence from 26 October
Conquerors, Strikers record wins in U19 Women’s T20
Uganda fuel truck explosion kills at least 10: official
US plans to contribute $20b for Ukraine loan: Yellen
SPSC declares 87 candidates fit for appointment as Lecturers
Windfall tax backlash menaces Spain's green energy sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Celebrated poet, academician Dr. Aslam Ansari packs up14 minutes ago
-
LHC adjourns hearing of plea regarding harassment of female students6 minutes ago
-
SPSC declares 87 candidates fit for appointment as Lecturers3 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan pensioners' issue to be resolved soon: NA told3 minutes ago
-
IGP meets police personnel, their families, issues relief orders3 minutes ago
-
GoP renews agreement for pilgrims to visit Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur3 minutes ago
-
SIC refuses to participate in CJ nomination committee meeting3 minutes ago
-
ICT admin nabs thirteen accused for violating Dengue SOPs3 minutes ago
-
Lahore tops global pollution ranking with 328 AQI3 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews development work, professional matters of Elite Police Training School3 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 863 people in smog prevention crackdown this year2 minutes ago
-
26th Constitutional Amendment brings great relief to people of Pakistan: Tahir Ashrafi3 minutes ago