PHP Conduct One-day Road Safety Workshop
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 12:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A one-day road safety workshop was organized at Basti Malook Patrolling
Post with active participation of traders, community groups, respected social
figures, motivational speakers, and the staff of patrolling post.
SSP Patrolling, Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi, attended the event as the
chief guest. He briefed the distinguished guests about community policing
and road safety measures.
Addressing the workshop, SSP Patrolling Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi
emphasized: "Life is given only once; wear a helmet for the sake of your children.
"
During the workshop, certificates of appreciation were distributed among PHP
volunteers, road safety ambassadors, and law-abiding citizens. Additionally,
helmets were distributed to highlight the importance of road safety.
The event was also attended by DSP Amjad Hussain Khan, In-charge Patrolling
Post Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hamza Shakoor, Licensing Branch In-charge
Shahzad Sarwar, PRO, and other staff members of Punjab Highway Patrol.
