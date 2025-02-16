PHP conduct one-day road safety workshop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A one-day road safety workshop was organized at Basti Malook Patrolling

Post with active participation of traders, community groups, respected social

figures, motivational speakers, and the staff of patrolling post.

SSP Patrolling, Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi, attended the event as the

chief guest. He briefed the distinguished guests about community policing

and road safety measures.

Addressing the workshop, SSP Patrolling Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi

emphasized: "Life is given only once; wear a helmet for the sake of your children.

"

During the workshop, certificates of appreciation were distributed among PHP

volunteers, road safety ambassadors, and law-abiding citizens. Additionally,

helmets were distributed to highlight the importance of road safety.

The event was also attended by DSP Amjad Hussain Khan, In-charge Patrolling

Post Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hamza Shakoor, Licensing Branch In-charge

Shahzad Sarwar, PRO, and other staff members of Punjab Highway Patrol.