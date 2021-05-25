UrduPoint.com
PHP Conducts Promotion Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:02 PM

Punjab Highway Patrolling police Faisalabad region conducted a test of promotion list-A followed by the Corona Standard Operation Procedure (SOPs) at police lines here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling police Faisalabad region conducted a test of promotion list-A followed by the Corona Standard Operation Procedure (SOPs) at police lines here on Tuesday.

A total of 329 officials of patrolling police appeared in the exam.

The candidates who will pass the list-A exam would be eligible to sit-in the list-B examination.

SSP Patrolling Faisalabad region Mirza Anjum Kamal is the chairman of examination board while District DSP Malik Muhammad Amin and District DSP TT Singh Mehr Saeed are among members of the board.

SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal said that the promotion exams were being conducted in a transparent manner, adding thatonly passed candidates would be called for interviews on merit basis.

