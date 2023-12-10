Open Menu

PHP Conducts Road Safety Awareness Seminar

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2023 | 09:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Multan region in collaboration with a Private motorcycle company conducted a road safety awareness seminar here on Sunday.

The road safety and smog (fog) session was held at a local college under supervision of SP PHP Huma Naseeb.

SP Huma Naseeb said that underage children who didn't have driving license should avoid driving motorcycles and asked motorcycle riders to use helmets as it protects from head injury besides from dust.

In-charge education PHP Javed Iqbal Aarbi delivered a lecture on road safety and smog (fog) awareness.

The students were advised that children become victims of road accidents due to a lack of decision-making power at an early age.

The legal action against motorcycle riders without helmets on highways was being made stricter and more effective, he added.

The principal of the college said that the young generation was our bright future and a precious asset to the country.

He also awarded certificates to students to encourage them to use helmets and install both side mirrors (glasses) on motorcycles.

Citizens were requested to cooperate with the PHP police by obeying the law to keep the highways free from accidents.

Javed Aarbi also explained how to get help from helpline 1124.

At the end of the road safety session, the students asked questions about traffic rules and licenses.

In-charge education answered them.

