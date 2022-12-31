UrduPoint.com

PHP Creates Awareness Among 15750 People During 2022

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2022 | 08:20 PM

PHP creates awareness among 15750 people during 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Police have created awareness among 15750 people about traffic rules and regulations in Faisalabad region by organizing road shows, safety camps, workshops and seminars during 2022.

Giving some details about PHP performance here on Saturday, SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal said that mobile education unit of PHP police visited 139 educational institutions, 171 public places, 167 taxi, rickshaw, bus and truck stands, 150 commercial markets, 77 villages, 108 hospitals and health centers, 107 petrol pumps, 190 goods transport stands, 60 union councils and 106 banks during 2022 and arranged 157 road shows/safety camps and 26 workshops/seminars in addition to distributing pamphlets and pasting reflectors on tractor-trolleys and other slow moving vehicles.

As many as 15750 people attended road shows, safety camps, workshops and seminars of patrolling police during which the experts educated the participants about harms of violations of traffic rules and regulations.

They also urged the people especially commuters and travelers to abide by traffic rules and regulations which were imperative for the safety of road users, he added.

Meanwhile, Incharge Mobile Education Unit PHP Police Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti said that patrolling police also arranged 14 live radio and 4 tv programs in addition to sharing information about road safety 1840 times through facebook, twitter and other media. The people were also asked to immediately conduct PHP Police through its helpline 1124 in case of emergency while travelling on roads, he added.

