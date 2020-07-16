UrduPoint.com
PHP Deals 359 Cases In Two Weeks

PHP deals 359 cases in two weeks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Highways and Patrolling Police (PHP) have dealt 359 cases in two weeks and recovered drugs, illegal weapons and looted valuables.

Spokesman of PHP Rauf Gilani told APP here on Thursday that PHP not only offering help to road users but also playing a vital role in eradication of crime from the society.

He said that under the supervision of SP PHP Zubaida Parveen, the officials conducting daily base operations in their respective areas.

He said that PHP Multan region had recovered one rifle, eight guns, 35 pistols, rounds, 2094 litre liquor, 12.

343 kg Hashish, 240 grams Heroin and 84 kg Hemp during the last two weeks.

He maintained that officials had recovered a looted motorcycle of worth Rs 48,000, cash Rs 2450, woods and three batteries.

The PHP have also impounded 63 motorcycles over different kind of violations while 500 vehicles have been provided help in emergencies.

Gilani added that 11 waif and stray kids had been recovered, 90 encroachments had been removed and three proclaimed offenders had been arrested.

