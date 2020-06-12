UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHP Deals 585 Case During Last Month

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:10 PM

PHP deals 585 case during last month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Highways and Patrolling Police (PHP) have recovered drugs and illegal weapons while dealing 585 cases during the last month of May.

This was disclosed by PRO PHP Rauf Gilani while talking to APP here on Friday.

He said that in line with special directives of SSP PHP Zubaida Parveen, the officials striving hard to ensure safe travelling to citizens on highways. He said that PHP have recovered three Kalashnikov, three rifles, 13 guns, 88 pistols, 299 bullets, 4125 litre liquor, 24.

564 kg Hashish, 500 gram Opium, cash 119,500, stolen woods of worth Rs50,000, 11,200 kg wheat and 370 kites during the last month.

The PHP have also impounded 758 motorcycles over different kind of violations while removed encroachments from 63 places on road.

On the other hand, 23 proclaimed offenders including eight of category 'A' and 15 of 'B' while four waif and stray kids have also been handed over to heirs during last month, Rauf added.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Drugs Road Philippine Peso May From Wheat

Recent Stories

Haider Ali named in 29-player squad for England to ..

4 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Denounces the Terrorist At ..

5 minutes ago

Federal Budget for next fiscal year being presente ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 2, 463 deaths with 1,25,933 cases ..

22 minutes ago

Haider Ali named in 29-player squad for England to ..

48 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 12, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.