PHP deals 585 case during last month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Highways and Patrolling Police (PHP) have recovered drugs and illegal weapons while dealing 585 cases during the last month of May.

This was disclosed by PRO PHP Rauf Gilani while talking to APP here on Friday.

He said that in line with special directives of SSP PHP Zubaida Parveen, the officials striving hard to ensure safe travelling to citizens on highways. He said that PHP have recovered three Kalashnikov, three rifles, 13 guns, 88 pistols, 299 bullets, 4125 litre liquor, 24.

564 kg Hashish, 500 gram Opium, cash 119,500, stolen woods of worth Rs50,000, 11,200 kg wheat and 370 kites during the last month.

The PHP have also impounded 758 motorcycles over different kind of violations while removed encroachments from 63 places on road.

On the other hand, 23 proclaimed offenders including eight of category 'A' and 15 of 'B' while four waif and stray kids have also been handed over to heirs during last month, Rauf added.