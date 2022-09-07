PHP dispatch truckload of relief items to DG Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region dispatched a truckload of relief goods for flood hit victims in district Dera Ghazi Khan.

The relief items included ration, tents, blankets, wheat flour, dry fruit, water and others were sent to devastated areas under the supervision of SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal.

SSP said that over 1,300 people had lost their lives in flash floods and thousands others had been homeless and were awaiting support.

He said that being a Pakistani, it was our collective responsibility to support the people in flood hit areas..

He said that patrolling police was taking part in collection of relief items and it would continue till their complete rehabilitation.