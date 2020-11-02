UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHP Distributes Pamphlets About Road Safety

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 04:43 PM

PHP distributes pamphlets about road safety

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Faisalabad has distributed pamphlets among 13490 persons during October 2020 in order to create awareness about road safety and traffic rules and regulation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Faisalabad has distributed pamphlets among 13490 persons during October 2020 in order to create awareness about road safety and traffic rules and regulation.

PHP spokesman Sub Inspector Muhammad Rizwan said on Monday that PHP was fully active to control crimes on roads in addition to create awareness among public about road safety.

In this connection, the PHP teams visited 32 educational institutions, 24 public places, 20 vehicle stands, 23 commercial markets, 8 villages, 10 hospitals, 10 petrol pumps, 22 goodstransport stands and 12 banks during last one month and distributedinformative pamphlets, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Petrol Punjab Road Vehicle Traffic Philippine Peso October 2020 Market

Recent Stories

Iran Uses Recon Aircraft With Advanced Domestic Ca ..

9 minutes ago

Afghan Officials Condemn Deadly Attack on Kabul Un ..

9 minutes ago

Tropical Storm Eta in Caribbean Grows Into Hurrica ..

9 minutes ago

Russian, Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss ..

9 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq ties knot with businessman Waqas Kh ..

17 minutes ago

Traders to hold protest on Nov 4 against the hate- ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.