PHP educate citizens about road safety

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Highway patrol police's mobile education unit visited two transport stands on Monday to educate the drivers about road safety, traffic rules as well as hazardous effects of smog.

Incharge Education Unit Rizwan Bhatti provided awareness to drivers about road safety rules, traffic signs, traffic signals, line and lane discipline at general bus stands and Al-Halal travels.

He advised the citizens to use seat belts,wear helmets while riding motorbikes and avoid using cell phones while driving.

He also advised them to avoid over speeding, rash driving and always overtake the vehicles from the right side.

He said that patrolling police help line 1124 was also active and they can contact for assistance in case of any mishap during travelling on highways.

He further provided tips for safety from smog and said that smog was a dangerous kind of environmental pollution which causes eye and respiratory related diseases. "We should wear masks, glasses, wash the hands frequently, avoid unnecessary travelling and keep the windows and doors of the homes and offices close".

Later, the education team distributed pamphlets among drivers and citizens at the stands.