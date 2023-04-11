Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PHP Empowered To Issue Challans Against Traffic Violators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PHP empowered to issue challans against traffic violators

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling police have been empowered to issue challans against traffic violators.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, a spokesman for PHP ASI Amir Sultan said that violation of traffic rules was the main reason for increasing road accidents.

On the direction of IG Punjab Highway Patrol Punjab, he said that challans would be issued to the drivers who violate the traffic rules, but in this week, drivers were being briefed on all roads thatthey should protect their lives and others by following the traffic rules and never exceed the speedlimit on roads and avoid using mobile phones while driving.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Mobile Road Traffic Philippine Peso All

Recent Stories

Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 ..

Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 April

37 minutes ago
 The Premiere Of The Play «Fragi» Took Place In K ..

The Premiere Of The Play «Fragi» Took Place In Kyrgyzstan

40 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering f ..

Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering for clients

43 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Represen ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the OI ..

43 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs' Ramadan Events and Initiatives Bene ..

Dubai Customs' Ramadan Events and Initiatives Benefit 62,000 Participants

48 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilatera ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilateral ties

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.