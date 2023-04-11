PHP empowered to issue challans against traffic violators

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling police have been empowered to issue challans against traffic violators.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, a spokesman for PHP ASI Amir Sultan said that violation of traffic rules was the main reason for increasing road accidents.

On the direction of IG Punjab Highway Patrol Punjab, he said that challans would be issued to the drivers who violate the traffic rules, but in this week, drivers were being briefed on all roads thatthey should protect their lives and others by following the traffic rules and never exceed the speedlimit on roads and avoid using mobile phones while driving.