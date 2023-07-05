Open Menu

PHP Empowered To Issue Tickets

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 03:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have been empowered for issuing tickets on violation of traffic rules and regulations on highways.

PHP Spokesman Inspector Rizwan Bhatti said on Wednesday that earlier, the PHP teams were patrolling on main roads to ensure safety and security of travelers and commuters by taking action against violators. Now powers of PHP officials have been expanded and they could take action against violation of traffic rules and regulations.

He said that the government had declared helmet prerequisite for traveling on motorcycles.

Therefore, motorcyclists were appealed to use helmets, otherwise, action would be taken against them.

Similarly, driving of vehicles by underage drivers was prohibited strictly. Therefore, such vehicles would be impounded besides taking action against drivers.

He said that PHP mobile education Unit was regularly arranging road safety camps besides organizing seminars and road shows to educate people about traffic rules and regulations.

