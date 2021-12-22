UrduPoint.com

PHP Ensuring Crime Free Highways

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 02:38 PM

PHP ensuring crime free highways

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region took measures to ensure national highways crime free,said Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region took measures to ensure national highways crime free,said Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal.

While talking to media here Wednesday,he said that patrolling police teams were regularly ensuring strict patrolling on highways and taking action against criminals.

Meanwhile, patrolling police team headed by ASI Aoun Abbas at a picket recovered 8 kg hashish from a drug peddler Muhammad Awais Aslam and registered a case against him.

Patrolling police Jassoana Banglow arrested Muhammad Ayyub son of Hussain Ali and recovered a pistol and bullets from his custody.

A patrolling police team also reunited a missing child Sadam Hussain and another team of patrolling police 279-JB found a handbag and handed over to her after tracing him.

SSP Patrolling police announced the prizes for the teams.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Punjab Philippine Peso Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

Power generation increasing but nothing is done to ..

Power generation increasing but nothing is done to increase power consumption: M ..

18 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Pri ..

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Prince

19 minutes ago
 Dutch Prosecutor Demands Longer Sentences for Defe ..

Dutch Prosecutor Demands Longer Sentences for Defendants in MH17 Case

4 minutes ago
 Road accident claims life of a man in sargodha

Road accident claims life of a man in sargodha

4 minutes ago
 Fake medicines recovered in peshawar

Fake medicines recovered in peshawar

5 minutes ago
 Libya vote 'impossible' Friday: parliament committ ..

Libya vote 'impossible' Friday: parliament committee

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.