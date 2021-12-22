PHP ensuring crime free highways

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region took measures to ensure national highways crime free,said Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region took measures to ensure national highways crime free,said Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal.

While talking to media here Wednesday,he said that patrolling police teams were regularly ensuring strict patrolling on highways and taking action against criminals.

Meanwhile, patrolling police team headed by ASI Aoun Abbas at a picket recovered 8 kg hashish from a drug peddler Muhammad Awais Aslam and registered a case against him.

Patrolling police Jassoana Banglow arrested Muhammad Ayyub son of Hussain Ali and recovered a pistol and bullets from his custody.

A patrolling police team also reunited a missing child Sadam Hussain and another team of patrolling police 279-JB found a handbag and handed over to her after tracing him.

SSP Patrolling police announced the prizes for the teams.