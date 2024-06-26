PHP ensuring smooth traffic flow, protection on highways

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) is actively working for smooth traffic flow, enforce the traffic laws, serve and protect the citizens on the roads throughout the province including Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) is actively working for smooth traffic flow, enforce the traffic laws, serve and protect the citizens on the roads throughout the province including Lahore.

The IGP Punjab has directed the force to make the PHP teams more effective in field patrolling in their beat areas, more measures should be taken on a priority basis to prevent violations of laws, crimes, as well as help and guide citizens. He issued these instructions to the officers while reviewing the weekly performance of the Punjab Highway Patrol.

Punjab Highway Patrol Headquarters has released the performance report of last week. According to the details, PHP checked 512,943 people on the roads through the E-Police Post app during the last week. During checking, 116 proclaimed offenders and court absconders were arrested, 267,538 vehicles were checked, 42 stolen vehicles / motorcycles were recovered. Under the road safety campaign, 25,266 e-challans were issued for violations of traffic rules.

Under Excel Load Management, 6670 overloaded vehicles were challaned, off-loaded and legal action taken. An amount of Rs. 0.9 million was deposited in the treasury as fine. Legal action was taken against 97 vehicles for illegal use of gas cylinders. 954 driving licenses were issued for the convenience of citizens, 10 missing children reunited with their parents, improved traffic flow by removing 69 temporary and permanent encroachments. Various types of assistance and guidance were provided to 1291 passengers, different facilities were provided to 449 citizens at police service centers.

As many as 12 cases were registered on the use of illegal weapons, 250 liters of liquor were recovered from drug dealers. While appreciating PHP on the excellent performance IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that duties should be performed on the highways with more effort and sincerity for the smooth flow of traffic, service and safety of the citizens.