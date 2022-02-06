UrduPoint.com

PHP Ensuring Stern Action Against Criminals On Highways: SP Huma

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2022 | 07:30 PM

PHP ensuring stern action against criminals on highways: SP Huma

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :SP Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Multan Region Huma Naseeb said that the department was striving hard to make highways safe for public and different steps were being taken for this purpose including the zero tolerance policy against criminals on highways.

Talking to APP here Sunday, spokesman of PHP Rauf Gilani said that the department was paying special focus on creating awareness among masses about safety measures to avoid mishap while travelling in highways. He said that different meetings and seminars have been conducted by the department in the last few weeks for this purpose.

He said that in a meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Multan last month, it was decided to make use of helmet and side view mirrors compulsory for all students and teaching staff of the schools. A notification has already been issued by the CEO Education in this regard a week ago in which all heads of government and private schools have been directed to follow the guideline.

On the other hand, the PHP launched a comprehensive crackdown against the criminals and dealt 635 in the last month of January, Rauf said and added that the officials have recovered two Kalashnikov, two guns, 16 pistols, rounds, 835 litre liquor, 4.953 kg Hashish, two stolen motorcycles, theft woods of worth Rs 10,000, theft tubewell equipments worth Rs 180,000, two stolen cattle worth Rs 302,000 and also recovered fireworks.

He said that the PHP officials have also removed 185 encroachments from the highways creating hurdle in uninterrupted traffic flow, provided assistance to 1157 road users, reunited eleven lost kids with their families and arrested 10 proclaimed offenders and three courts absconders during the last month.

SP PHP Huma Naseeb has directed officials to continue crackdown against criminals and added that zero tolerance policy must continue against criminals on highways, Rauf added.

Related Topics

Multan Education Punjab Road Traffic Philippine Peso January Criminals Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

10 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

19 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

19 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>