PHP ensuring stern action against criminals on highways: SP Huma

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :SP Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Multan Region Huma Naseeb said that the department was striving hard to make highways safe for public and different steps were being taken for this purpose including the zero tolerance policy against criminals on highways.

Talking to APP here Sunday, spokesman of PHP Rauf Gilani said that the department was paying special focus on creating awareness among masses about safety measures to avoid mishap while travelling in highways. He said that different meetings and seminars have been conducted by the department in the last few weeks for this purpose.

He said that in a meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Multan last month, it was decided to make use of helmet and side view mirrors compulsory for all students and teaching staff of the schools. A notification has already been issued by the CEO Education in this regard a week ago in which all heads of government and private schools have been directed to follow the guideline.

On the other hand, the PHP launched a comprehensive crackdown against the criminals and dealt 635 in the last month of January, Rauf said and added that the officials have recovered two Kalashnikov, two guns, 16 pistols, rounds, 835 litre liquor, 4.953 kg Hashish, two stolen motorcycles, theft woods of worth Rs 10,000, theft tubewell equipments worth Rs 180,000, two stolen cattle worth Rs 302,000 and also recovered fireworks.

He said that the PHP officials have also removed 185 encroachments from the highways creating hurdle in uninterrupted traffic flow, provided assistance to 1157 road users, reunited eleven lost kids with their families and arrested 10 proclaimed offenders and three courts absconders during the last month.

SP PHP Huma Naseeb has directed officials to continue crackdown against criminals and added that zero tolerance policy must continue against criminals on highways, Rauf added.