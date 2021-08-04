PHP extended help to 1788 highway commuters, reunited dozen children with families in July 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Patrolling Police Multan region has extended help to 1788 people seeking assistance on highways through its 1124 helpline and reunited a dozen missing children with their respective families in July 2021.

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP), during its extensive and effective patrolling also recovered thirteen illegal weapons, some quantity of narcotics and liquor, stolen/looted goods including eight mobile phones, a goat, wood valuing Rs 200,000, cash and some quantity of fireworks material, PHP Multan spokesman Abdul Rauf Gilani said on Wednesday.

Exactly 252 encroachments were also removed.

The PHP Multan got total 709 offenders arrested including 541 those found driving recklessly at high speed on the highways, the spokesman said.

He said that PHP SP Ms. Huma Naseeb has issued instructions to PHP Multan staff to be swift in extending help to the commuters on the highways whenever contacted by them via 1124.