PHP Faisalabad registered 499 cases last month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region registered 499 cases against criminals under different sections and arrested 494 accused involved in criminal activities during the month of January

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region registered 499 cases against criminals under different sections and arrested 494 accused involved in criminal activities during the month of January.

SSP Patrolling Police Mirza Anjum Kamal, while releasing monthly performance report here Tuesday, said that police teams seized illicit weapons including three Kalashnikovs, six pistols, one pump action, one repeater and 169 bullets from the accused. The police also recovered 91.5 liters of liquor from drug peddlers.

Police teams also took action against nine transporters over installation of substandard gas cylinders and fake /green registration number plates while 266 others were held for over-speeding.

Patrolling police teams also provided the first aid to 973 persons and reunited two children with their families.