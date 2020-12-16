PHP gets 335 cases registered against outlaws

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (Multan Region) got 335 cases registered against outlaws during first 15 days of ongoing month of December.

According to official sources, the PHP officials recovered 32 pistols, two Kalashnikovs, one rifle, 20 magazines, 11 guns and 860 bullets from different outlaws in 48 cases of illegal arms.

Similarly, the patrolling police also netted another 38 drug dealers and recovered 1175 litres of wine, 3084 grams of charas, and 310 grams of opium from the accused.

One buffalo, woods worth Rs 10,000 and 140 items of fireworks were also seized from criminals.

About 156 cases were registered against the drivers for rash and reckless driving and putting lives of passengers and other road users at stake. The cases against drivers were registered under section 279 PPC.

PHP SP Huma Naseeb directed strict action against the anti-social elements on roads. She, however, directed staffers to deal with the road users politely. She also urged road-users to demonstrate responsibility. During fog, the transporters should keep their fog lights on. The vehicles should be kept at safe distance from the next vehicle, especially during fog. She remarked that careful driving could help avoid road accidents.