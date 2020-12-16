UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHP Gets 335 Cases Registered Against Outlaws

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

PHP gets 335 cases registered against outlaws

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (Multan Region) got 335 cases registered against outlaws during first 15 days of ongoing month of December.

According to official sources, the PHP officials recovered 32 pistols, two Kalashnikovs, one rifle, 20 magazines, 11 guns and 860 bullets from different outlaws in 48 cases of illegal arms.

Similarly, the patrolling police also netted another 38 drug dealers and recovered 1175 litres of wine, 3084 grams of charas, and 310 grams of opium from the accused.

One buffalo, woods worth Rs 10,000 and 140 items of fireworks were also seized from criminals.

About 156 cases were registered against the drivers for rash and reckless driving and putting lives of passengers and other road users at stake. The cases against drivers were registered under section 279 PPC.

PHP SP Huma Naseeb directed strict action against the anti-social elements on roads. She, however, directed staffers to deal with the road users politely. She also urged road-users to demonstrate responsibility. During fog, the transporters should keep their fog lights on. The vehicles should be kept at safe distance from the next vehicle, especially during fog. She remarked that careful driving could help avoid road accidents.

Related Topics

Multan Police Punjab Vehicles Road Vehicle Buffalo Philippine Peso December Criminals From

Recent Stories

Meeting of the Steering Committee for the implemen ..

2 minutes ago

UVAS holds online meeting on Pakistan/Denmark Dair ..

6 minutes ago

Meesha Shafi found guilty of running smear campaig ..

31 minutes ago

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

36 minutes ago

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Denies Meeting Wit ..

7 minutes ago

Erdogan calls US sanctions 'attack on sovereignty' ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.