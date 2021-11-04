PHP held awareness seminar at educational institute

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Faisalabad region held an awareness seminar about road safety, traffic rules and hazards of smog at a private educational institute on Thursday.

Incharge mobile education unit Rizwan Bhatti delivered a lecture to sensitize the teaching staff and students about road safety, traffic rules,smog, dengue, disadvantages of narcotics, traffic signals, line and lane discipline etc.

He said that students were being provided guidelines about helmet, seat belts and disadvantages of use of cell phones during driving.

He added that patrolling police had set up a 24-hour helpline for providing assistance to motorists in emergencies on highways.