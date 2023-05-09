(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :A mobile education unit of the Punjab Highway Police (PHP) held road safety shows on different highways here on Tuesday.

Education Officer SI Rizwan Bhatti provided awareness tips to people about the importance of helmet, seat belt and other safety measures from road accidents.

He said that in the first phase, patrol police teams were issuing warnings to motorcyclists and car riders about wearing helmets and using seat belts in the second stage.

He said that patrol police helpline 1124 was active round-the-clock and citizens couldcontact in case of any emergency.