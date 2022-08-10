UrduPoint.com

PHP Holds Awareness Session

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police Faisalabad region held a session at an educational institute to educate students about the road safety rules.

PHP education Officer Sub-Inspector Rizwan Bhatti delivered a lecture about road safety and traffic rules.

He said that driving licence was a must for driving any vehicle, and young people less than 18 years of age should not be allowed to drive vehicles by their parents.

He said wheelie-doing and racing of motorbikes was against the traffic rules and dangerous for lives of youngsters.

He urged the youth to celebrate Jashn-e-Azadi with national zeal and zest, but avoid playing any tricks on roads.

He said that use of cell-phones during driving was also against the traffic laws. He said that a helmet was also mandatory for motorbike riders as it saves the motorcyclist from severe head injuries in case of accidents.

