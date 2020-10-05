PHP holds awareness session at institutes,public places

Punjab Highway Patrolling police(PHP) mobile education unit held various awareness sessions at educational institutes as well as public places during the last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling police(PHP) mobile education unit held various awareness sessions at educational institutes as well as public places during the last month.

Incharge Education Unit Rizwan Bhatti said here Monday that mobile education unit was providing awareness about different traffic rules ---one district one road, coronavirus, road safety anti-one wheeling, clean & green Pakistan movement etc in the region.

The sessions were held in 15 educational institutes, 24 public places, 23 taxi, rickshaw, bus and truck stands, 23 commercial markets, 10 villages, 12 hospital and rural health centers, 15 petrol pumps, 22 good transport, 10 union councils and 12 different banks.

The mobile unit also held 24 times roadshows and road safety campus at different roads of the district Faisalabad.

Reflectors were also pasted on slow moving vehicles besides distribution of pamphlets among 13,490 persons during the period.

Rizwan said that awareness sessions would be held at grass root level and people from different walks of life would be made part of it.