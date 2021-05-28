UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHP Holds Blood Camp

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:50 PM

PHP holds blood camp

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling(PHP) police Faisalabad region organized a blood donation camp for Thalassemia children at its regional office.

PHP spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti said here Friday that over 70 police officials of four districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh donated blood.SSO PHP Mirza Anjum Kamal inaugurated the camp, while district DSP Malik Muhammad Amin was also accompanied.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Punjab Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh Philippine Peso Blood

Recent Stories

Babar Azam is one of the toughest batsmen to bowl ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Azerbaijan President on Re ..

7 minutes ago

PM performs commercial launch of Rashakai Special ..

42 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Refutes Shelling of Azer ..

42 minutes ago

BLM Co-Founder Khan-Cullors Steps Down as Executiv ..

43 minutes ago

Lukashenko Hopes to Agree With Putin on Resuming A ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.