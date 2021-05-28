PHP holds blood camp

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling(PHP) police Faisalabad region organized a blood donation camp for Thalassemia children at its regional office.

PHP spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti said here Friday that over 70 police officials of four districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh donated blood.SSO PHP Mirza Anjum Kamal inaugurated the camp, while district DSP Malik Muhammad Amin was also accompanied.