PHP holds 'Road Safety Awareness Walk'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police organized a "Road Safety Awareness Walk" here on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the PHP, the walk started from Yadgar-e-Shuhada and concluded at the University of Sargodha.

Traffic staff from district police, President District Bar Association Rana Zafar Yaseen, General Secretary DBA Sheraz Zameer and a large number of people participated in the walk.

On this occasion, SP PHP Akhtar Hussain Joyia said action was being taken againstunderage drivers and motorcyclists without helmets.