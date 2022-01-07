PHP holds road safety show in Tandlianwala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region held a road safety show at Tandlianwala near here Friday.

Education Officer Sub-Inspector Rizwan Bhatti provided very useful tips to citizens about safe driving during fog and rainy weather and safety from road accidents.

He advised them to avoid unnecessary traveling during dense fog, keep fog and back lights lights operations on their vehicle, limitise use of heater in vehicles, take guidance from lines and sign boards on highways, keep suitable distance between vehicles, avoid speeding and ringing pressure horns.

The team also pasted reflectors on the rear side of slow and loaded vehicles. The team also distributed pamphlets among citizens.

Meanwhile, SSP patrolling police Faisalabad region Mirza anjum Kamal said that education unit of patrol police held road safety shows, awareness sessions about traffic rules, smog, anti-corona virus at 289 educational institutes, 368 commercial markets, 399 buses, rickshaw and truck stands, 383 public places, 148 union councils, 361 goods transport, 173 hospitals, 220 banks, 212 petrol pumps, and 147 villages during the year 2021.

The education units also delivered lectures FM Live 21, and Live tv programmes while 45 seminars were held at educational institutes. The awareness was also provided to people in 148 union councils and highways by organizing 391 road shows.

As many as 152,251 pamphlets were distributed among people in the year and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) was signed with 15 educational institutes, hospitals and laboratories.