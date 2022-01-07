UrduPoint.com

PHP Holds Road Safety Show In Tandlianwala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 08:01 PM

PHP holds road safety show in Tandlianwala

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region held a road safety show at Tandlianwala near here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region held a road safety show at Tandlianwala near here Friday.

Education Officer Sub-Inspector Rizwan Bhatti provided very useful tips to citizens about safe driving during fog and rainy weather and safety from road accidents.

He advised them to avoid unnecessary traveling during dense fog, keep fog and back lights lights operations on their vehicle, limitise use of heater in vehicles, take guidance from lines and sign boards on highways, keep suitable distance between vehicles, avoid speeding and ringing pressure horns.

The team also pasted reflectors on the rear side of slow and loaded vehicles. The team also distributed pamphlets among citizens.

Meanwhile, SSP patrolling police Faisalabad region Mirza anjum Kamal said that education unit of patrol police held road safety shows, awareness sessions about traffic rules, smog, anti-corona virus at 289 educational institutes, 368 commercial markets, 399 buses, rickshaw and truck stands, 383 public places, 148 union councils, 361 goods transport, 173 hospitals, 220 banks, 212 petrol pumps, and 147 villages during the year 2021.

The education units also delivered lectures FM Live 21, and Live tv programmes while 45 seminars were held at educational institutes. The awareness was also provided to people in 148 union councils and highways by organizing 391 road shows.

As many as 152,251 pamphlets were distributed among people in the year and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) was signed with 15 educational institutes, hospitals and laboratories.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Weather Petrol Police Education Punjab Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic Tandlianwala Philippine Peso Market TV From

Recent Stories

Germany Monitoring Violence in Kazakhstan With Gre ..

Germany Monitoring Violence in Kazakhstan With Great Concern - Deputy Spokespers ..

1 minute ago
 VC UoT calls on Balohcistan Minister Asadullah Bal ..

VC UoT calls on Balohcistan Minister Asadullah Baloch

1 minute ago
 Haleem for society's collective efforts to deter c ..

Haleem for society's collective efforts to deter cases of child abuse

1 minute ago
 34 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's h ..

34 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's hospitals

1 minute ago
 AIOU signs Letter of Intent with ILKE

AIOU signs Letter of Intent with ILKE

1 minute ago
 Teams formed to launch crackdown against smugglers ..

Teams formed to launch crackdown against smugglers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.