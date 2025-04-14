PHP holds running test

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A running test under the Punjab highway patrolling police was conducted on Monday.

Regional Police officer (RPO) Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan himself monitored the test as the chairman recruitment board committee.

Over 1800 candidates including men and women participated in it. During the test, the road from 40 Chak bypass to Chugi No.9 had been blocked, whereas it is the only road that links Sargodha to Islamabad, causing a real trouble for the public.