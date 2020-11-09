UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHP Impose Rs 1.9mln Fine On Traffic Laws Violators

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 02:46 PM

PHP impose Rs 1.9mln fine on traffic laws violators

The Punjab highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region has imposed over Rs 1.9 million on violations of different traffic laws on highways during the last one-and-a-half months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region has imposed over Rs 1.9 million on violations of different traffic laws on highways during the last one-and-a-half months.

According to PHP spokesperson, joint teams of patrolling police and traffic police took action against vehicles under traffic management project.

The teams issued warning chits to 3,047 motorists and asked them to avoid violation of traffic laws in future.

The traffic management teams imposed Rs 1.1 million, teams of district Jhang imposed Rs 315,350, and district Toba Tek Singh imposed Rs 424,400 fine on laws violators.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Punjab Fine Vehicles Traffic Jhang Toba Tek Singh Philippine Peso Million

Recent Stories

Moldovan Presidential Candidate Sandu Refuses to H ..

15 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits A ..

17 seconds ago

Kremlin: Government Reshuffle Do Not Mean Anyone F ..

18 seconds ago

Putin to Hold Videoconference With Assad Soon - Kr ..

20 seconds ago

DMCC opens office in Shenzhen to attract &#039;new ..

32 minutes ago

Sania Mirza arrives in Karachi to support her husb ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.