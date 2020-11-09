PHP impose Rs 1.9mln fine on traffic laws violators

The Punjab highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region has imposed over Rs 1.9 million on violations of different traffic laws on highways during the last one-and-a-half months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region has imposed over Rs 1.9 million on violations of different traffic laws on highways during the last one-and-a-half months.

According to PHP spokesperson, joint teams of patrolling police and traffic police took action against vehicles under traffic management project.

The teams issued warning chits to 3,047 motorists and asked them to avoid violation of traffic laws in future.

The traffic management teams imposed Rs 1.1 million, teams of district Jhang imposed Rs 315,350, and district Toba Tek Singh imposed Rs 424,400 fine on laws violators.