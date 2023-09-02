Open Menu

PHP Impounds 1100 Motorcycles In August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) have impounded 1100 motorcycles over different kind of violations during the last month of August across the district.

According to PHP sources, the officials launched a comprehensive crackdown against law violators and impounded 1100 motorcycles over violations of helmet, underage drivers and other violations. The officials have also registered 30 FIRs against the commercial vehicles using illegal LPG cylinders during the last month.

The PHP have also imposed over 1.6 million fine on overloading and over speeding by issuing 42090 challans.

The PHP have also registered 69 cases against criminals and arrested 30 proclaimed offenders and seized 40 stolen vehicles.

DSP PHP Zubair Khan Bangash informed the journalists that three missing kids had been reunited with their families during the last month adding that ensuring safe traveling to citizens was the top responsibility and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

