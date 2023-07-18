Open Menu

PHP Impounds 30 Vehicles For Using Illegal Gas Cylinders

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 08:47 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have impounded 30 vehicles in three days for using illegal and unapproved gas cylinders.

PHP spokesman Inspector Rizwan Bhatti said here on Tuesday that on special direction of SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Kamal Anjum, the PHP officials launched a vigorous campaign against illegal use of gas cylinders in the vehicles.

During three days of this drive, the patrolling police caught 30 persons using illegal and unapproved gas cylinders in their vehicles while moving on highways across the region.

Therefore, the vehicles were impounded in different police stations while cases were got registered against the accused for further action, he added.

