UrduPoint.com

PHP, Informatics Group Of Colleges Sign Agreement

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PHP, Informatics Group of Colleges sign agreement

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol Police (PHP) and Informatics Group of Colleges signed an agreement for imparting modern education to children of police officials here on Thursday.

SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal and Principal Prof Adnan Nazir signed the agreement.

Under the agreement, 100 per cent tuition fee will waive off for children of retired, martyrs, and officials who died during service. About 70 per cent concessions in fee will be given to children of on-duty employees.

The traffic police will also impart training to college's staff and students about road safety & traffic rules as well as security.

It may be noted that the PHP had already signed 19 MoUs with different hospitals, educational institutesand labs for welfare of officials.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Education Punjab Road Died Traffic Philippine Peso May Agreement

Recent Stories

realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a ..

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a Brand-new Master Design

8 minutes ago
 OPPO ColorOS 13 Wins Six Awards at 2023 iF Design ..

OPPO ColorOS 13 Wins Six Awards at 2023 iF Design Awards

55 minutes ago
 80% growth in corporate contracts authenticated be ..

80% growth in corporate contracts authenticated before notary public: ADJD

58 minutes ago
 ALC announces participation in Tunis International ..

ALC announces participation in Tunis International Book Fair 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE and Cambodia conclude Comprehensive Economic P ..

UAE and Cambodia conclude Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

2 hours ago
 Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.