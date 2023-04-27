PHP, Informatics Group of Colleges sign agreement

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol Police (PHP) and Informatics Group of Colleges signed an agreement for imparting modern education to children of police officials here on Thursday.

SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal and Principal Prof Adnan Nazir signed the agreement.

Under the agreement, 100 per cent tuition fee will waive off for children of retired, martyrs, and officials who died during service. About 70 per cent concessions in fee will be given to children of on-duty employees.

The traffic police will also impart training to college's staff and students about road safety & traffic rules as well as security.

It may be noted that the PHP had already signed 19 MoUs with different hospitals, educational institutesand labs for welfare of officials.