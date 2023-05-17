UrduPoint.com

PHP Inks MoU With Al-Khidmat Foundation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 06:42 PM

PHP inks MoU with Al-Khidmat foundation

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Police Faisalabad Region has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al-Khidmat Foundation for welfare of patrolling polic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ):Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Police Faisalabad Region has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al-Khidmat Foundation for welfare of patrolling police.

SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal and General Secretary Al-Khidmat Foundation Ali Ahmad Goraya signed the MoU on behalf of their organizations during a formal meeting here on Wednesday.

Incharge Mobile Education Unit PHP Police Sub Inspector (SI) Rizwan Bhatti said that the MoU would help the families martyred and died Jawans of patrolling police to get 50 percent concession on all medical tests from Al-Khidmat Foundation laboratories.

Al-Khidmat Foundation would also provide 50 percent concession in the fee for children of PHP officials who would get admission in Al-Khidmat educational institutions.

On this occasion, General Secretary Al-Khidmat Foundation also announced to install a water filtration plant at regional office of patrolling police to facilitate the PHP Jawans with potable cleaned drinking water.

Earlier, the PHP police had also inked 23 MoUs with different hospitals, universities, laboratories and other organizations for the welfare and betterment of PHP officials and their families, Rizwan Bhatti added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Education Punjab Water Mobile Died Philippine Peso All From

Recent Stories

SU students asked to deposit hostel allotment fee ..

SU students asked to deposit hostel allotment fee by May 26

8 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets EU&#039;s High Representa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets EU&#039;s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and S ..

21 minutes ago
 Rice cultivation on left bank of Indus River banne ..

Rice cultivation on left bank of Indus River banned

8 minutes ago
 Finnish Embassy Limited in Banking Services on Rec ..

Finnish Embassy Limited in Banking Services on Reciprocity Principle - Russian E ..

8 minutes ago
 Budapest Says Will Not Agree to Allocate Kiev Fund ..

Budapest Says Will Not Agree to Allocate Kiev Funds While OTP Bank in 'War Spons ..

8 minutes ago
 Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar ..

Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar players, historic triumphs

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.