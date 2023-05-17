PHP inks MoU with Al-Khidmat foundation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ):Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Police Faisalabad Region has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al-Khidmat Foundation for welfare of patrolling police.

SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal and General Secretary Al-Khidmat Foundation Ali Ahmad Goraya signed the MoU on behalf of their organizations during a formal meeting here on Wednesday.

Incharge Mobile Education Unit PHP Police Sub Inspector (SI) Rizwan Bhatti said that the MoU would help the families martyred and died Jawans of patrolling police to get 50 percent concession on all medical tests from Al-Khidmat Foundation laboratories.

Al-Khidmat Foundation would also provide 50 percent concession in the fee for children of PHP officials who would get admission in Al-Khidmat educational institutions.

On this occasion, General Secretary Al-Khidmat Foundation also announced to install a water filtration plant at regional office of patrolling police to facilitate the PHP Jawans with potable cleaned drinking water.

Earlier, the PHP police had also inked 23 MoUs with different hospitals, universities, laboratories and other organizations for the welfare and betterment of PHP officials and their families, Rizwan Bhatti added.