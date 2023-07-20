PHP installs multi-color fountain at canal bank

Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has installed a multi-colour fountain at the bank of Rakh Branch Canal for entertainment of general public

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has installed a multi-colour fountain at the bank of Rakh Branch Canal for entertainment of general public. Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed flanked by Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar inaugurated the fountain while PHA Director General Zameer Hussain and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner expressed satisfaction over the performance of PHA for beautification of the city and said that the multi-color fountain would present an attractive look especially at night time. He said the government had planned to make Faisalabad an attractive city of the province.

In this connection, the PHA was activated to achieve the target withinminimum time, she added.