PHP issue 2430 challan tickets in ten days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police issued 2430 challan tickets to violators of traffic rules in the district during last ten days.

PHP spokesman Inspector Rizwan Bhatti said here on Sunday the patrolling police challaned 1904 motorcycles, 85 trucks, 84 PSVs, 41 tractor trolleys, 55 cars, 10 rickshaws and 251 other vehicles for violating traffic rules.

The traffic police collected a total fine of Rs 614,100 from violators, he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the government had authorizedthe patrolling police on June 27, 2023 to challan traffic violators.