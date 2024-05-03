PHP issues over 2 lac m E-challans over traffic rules violation across province in April

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) issued over two lac E-challans over violation of traffic rules on roads across the province during the last month of April.

According to the PHP monthly performance report data issued here, police have arrested 422 Proclaimed Offenders (POs)/ court absconders including 17 A category and 395 B category in Punjab province.

PHP also checked 1.80 million people and 1.21 million vehicles on roads through E-police post App. PHP also recovered 186 stolen vehicles including 16 cars, 163 motorcycles, and seven other vehicles.

Likewise, legal action was taken against 1477 vehicles over using gas cylinders in public transport.

Challans issued to 1,05,155 overloaded vehicles over violation of approved Excel Load Management in order to secure highways across the province.

Assistance and guidance was provided to 7228 passengers facing difficulties during the journey.

As many as 83 missing children were reunited with their parents and 14185 driving licences issued to citizens.

First aid was provided to 159 people injured in various accidents while traffic flow was improved by removing 327 temporary and permanent encroachments.

PHP have registered 83 cases of illegal weapons and confiscated six Kalashnikovs, 16 rifles and 61 pistols.

PHP seized 1838 liters alcohol, 15251 gramms hashish, 20450 gramms opium and 20000 gramms heroin from drug peddlers and took legal action against them.