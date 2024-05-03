Open Menu

PHP Issues Over 2 Lac M E-challans Over Traffic Rules Violation Across Province In April

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM

PHP issues over 2 lac m E-challans over traffic rules violation across province in April

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) issued over two lac E-challans over violation of traffic rules on roads across the province during the last month of April.

According to the PHP monthly performance report data issued here, police have arrested 422 Proclaimed Offenders (POs)/ court absconders including 17 A category and 395 B category in Punjab province.

PHP also checked 1.80 million people and 1.21 million vehicles on roads through E-police post App. PHP also recovered 186 stolen vehicles including 16 cars, 163 motorcycles, and seven other vehicles.

Likewise, legal action was taken against 1477 vehicles over using gas cylinders in public transport.

Challans issued to 1,05,155 overloaded vehicles over violation of approved Excel Load Management in order to secure highways across the province.

Assistance and guidance was provided to 7228 passengers facing difficulties during the journey.

As many as 83 missing children were reunited with their parents and 14185 driving licences issued to citizens.

First aid was provided to 159 people injured in various accidents while traffic flow was improved by removing 327 temporary and permanent encroachments.

PHP have registered 83 cases of illegal weapons and confiscated six Kalashnikovs, 16 rifles and 61 pistols.

PHP seized 1838 liters alcohol, 15251 gramms hashish, 20450 gramms opium and 20000 gramms heroin from drug peddlers and took legal action against them.

Related Topics

Injured Police Punjab Vehicles Traffic Philippine Peso April Gas Post From Million Court

Recent Stories

Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to conf ..

Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia

54 minutes ago
 Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives

Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUB ..

Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in co ..

Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..

14 hours ago
Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of A ..

Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights

14 hours ago
 PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held

PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held

14 hours ago
 One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: ..

One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..

14 hours ago
 10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan

10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan

14 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the H ..

Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 2024

15 hours ago
 High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark ..

High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark 'Australia Day in Spring'

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan