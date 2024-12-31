Open Menu

PHP Issues Security Plan For Effective Patrolling On New Year Night

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 02:30 PM

PHP issues security plan for effective patrolling on new year night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Regional Patrolling Officer Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi issued a security plan to curb incidents of one wheelie, celebratory gunfire, and fireworks during the New Year celebrations, .

Strict legal action would be taken against such violators, and effective patrolling will ensure the timely prevention of any criminal activity.

According to press release issued by the police here on Tuesday, the Punjab Highway Patrol Police, Multan Region, will be conducting extensive patrolling in beat areas to ensure safety during the festivities. The special operation will be carried out against mechanics who modify bikes for such activities. With the anticipated increase in traffic flow on the roads, the risk of roadblocks and traffic accidents rises significantly.

Authorities stressed the importance of maintaining the smooth flow of traffic and adhering to traffic laws.

The youth was urged to refrain from activities that would provoke law enforcement action, causing distress to parents. Protecting the lives and property of the citizens was the Primary responsibility of the patrolling police.

The patrolling police were masses friendly force, dedicated to providing security, assistance, and guidance around the clock.

For any assistance or guidance, the public was encouraged to contact the helpline at 1124.

Related Topics

Multan Police Punjab Traffic Criminals From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 20 ..

Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024

15 minutes ago
 Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surge ..

Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surgery

30 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

32 minutes ago
 China's manufacturing activity remains in expansio ..

China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December

2 hours ago
 Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo

Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo

2 hours ago
 Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at L ..

Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at Liwa Festival

2 hours ago
UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi

UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi

2 hours ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Janu ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam P ..

Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne

15 hours ago
 Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan