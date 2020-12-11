PHP issues SOPs to prevent accidents during fog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Additional Inspector General Shahid Hanif has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent accidents in the foggy season in the province.

He ordered all Regional SSPs that the PHP should play an effective role in controlling road accidents. The patrolling officers would notify the PHP Control Headquarters, Regional Office and PHP District Officers about 50-metre threshold due to fog. Upon receiving the information, the district officer would personally go to the bet area to check the situation. The patrolling officer will park the vehicle at a safe place and stay in his beat area.

The Additional IG said that the PHP should launch an awareness campaign to control accidents due to fog. The PHP mobile education units should be made more active and road shows should be conducted to create awareness among commuters.

Pamphlets and brochures should be distributed at toll plazas while awareness lectures should be given to the public at schools, colleges and bus stands.

The PHP officers will ensure the use of reflecting jackets, face-masks during duty hours while driving at reasonable distances on the road and also ensure their safety.

The PHP officials would ensure that all public vehicles use fog lights and reflectors. When the visibility is less than 50 meters, use soft barriers and road cones on the road to prevent any kind of accident. In case of breakdown on the road, the vehicle should be parked on the far left side of the road with reflectors, road cones and parking lights and help should be provided. In case of any accident, the road would be cleared immediately and rescue help would be sought.